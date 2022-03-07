12 Hurt in MTA Bus Crash With Dump Truck on Staten Island

A gnarly traffic collision left at least a dozen people injured Monday morning after an MTA bus and dump truck collided on Staten Island.

The FDNY says 12 people suffered minor injuries when the two large vehicles made contact around 10 a.m.

Chopper video from overheard shows the frontend of the bus with extensive damage and a front windshield completely blown out.

Police and emergency aid vehicles had much of the scene blocked off around Richmond Terrace and Hamilon Avenue in the St. George section of the island.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.