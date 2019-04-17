A 12-year-old boy is not expected to survive after apparently shooting himself in the head in a bedroom of his Yonkers home. Erica Byfield reports.

A 12-year-old Westchester County boy who apparently shot himself in the head by accident has passed away several days after the incident, police said.

The boy, identified by police as Nyran Plummer, was home alone with a younger neighbor on Saturday when he somehow got ahold of a loaded handgun and fired twice in the bedroom, a preliminary investigation indicated.

One bullet hit a window, and the other struck Plummer in the head, Yonkers police said. Family members found him a short time later and called 911. The boy was taken to a hospital in grave condition.

Plummer, who was a Yonkers Public Schools student, passed away during the overnight hours on Wednesday, according to police.

Officers responding to the 911 call at the Nepperhan Avenue home on Saturday night found the boy on the bedroom floor bleeding from the head, according to police.

First responders found an illegal, loaded semiautomatic pistol at the scene. That was seized. Investigators are still working to figure out how the child got ahold of the gun and interviewing family members.

Yonkers police said they hadn't made any arrests as of Wednesday afternoon.

The younger neighbor wasn't hurt and had nothing to do with the accident, police say.

Yonkers police said they and the city were "saddened by this tragic event" and reminded everyone that firearms must be safeguarded from children.