12-Year-Old Westchester County Boy Dies Days After Accidentally Shooting Self in Head With Illegal Gun: Police
12-Year-Old Westchester County Boy Dies Days After Accidentally Shooting Self in Head With Illegal Gun: Police

It appears the boy fired the gun twice; one bullet struck a window and the other hit him in the head, police say

Published 56 minutes ago | Updated 48 minutes ago

    What to Know

    • A 12-year-old Westchester County boy who apparently shot himself in the head by accident has passed away several days after the incident

    • Police say the boy and a younger neighbor were home alone at the time; they were in separate rooms, though

    • At this point, it appears the 12-year-old somehow got ahold of the gun and fired twice; one bullet hit the window and the other hit his head

    A 12-year-old Westchester County boy who apparently shot himself in the head by accident has passed away several days after the incident, police said. 

    The boy, identified by police as Nyran Plummer, was home alone with a younger neighbor on Saturday when he somehow got ahold of a loaded handgun and fired twice in the bedroom, a preliminary investigation indicated. 

    One bullet hit a window, and the other struck Plummer in the head, Yonkers police said. Family members found him a short time later and called 911. The boy was taken to a hospital in grave condition

    Plummer, who was a Yonkers Public Schools student, passed away during the overnight hours on Wednesday, according to police. 

    News 4

    Officers responding to the 911 call at the Nepperhan Avenue home on Saturday night found the boy on the bedroom floor bleeding from the head, according to police. 

    First responders found an illegal, loaded semiautomatic pistol at the scene. That was seized. Investigators are still working to figure out how the child got ahold of the gun and interviewing family members.

    Yonkers police said they hadn't made any arrests as of Wednesday afternoon.

    The younger neighbor wasn't hurt and had nothing to do with the accident, police say. 

    Yonkers police said they and the city were "saddened by this tragic event" and reminded everyone that firearms must be safeguarded from children. 

