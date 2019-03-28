12-Year-Old Hit by Car Near Queens School: Police

What to Know A child was in serious condition after getting hit by a car near a school in Queens, police said

The 12-year-old was hit by a car near I.S. 145 Joseph Pulitzer in Jackson Heights around 2:20 p.m. Thursday, the NYPD said

The child was taken to Elmhurst Hospital in serious condition, but was expected to survive. The driver of the car remained at the scene

A child was in serious condition after getting hit by a car near a school in Queens, police said.

The 12-year-old child was hit by a car near I.S. 145 Joseph Pulitzer, near 79th Street and 34th Avenue in Jackson Heights, around 2:20 p.m. Thursday, the NYPD said.

The child was taken to Elmhurst Hospital in serious condition, but was expected to survive, police said.

The driver of the car remained at the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.