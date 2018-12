Police investigate the shooting of a 12-year-old boy in East Harlem.

A 12-year-old boy was shot in the leg on Sunday night in East Harlem, police said.

He was taken to Cornell Medical Center and was expected to survive, the NYPD said.

The shot was fired at East 115th Street and Lexington Avenue just before 9 p.m., police said. It's not clear whether he was the target.

No one has been arrested.