12-Year-Old NY Boy Killed by Stray Bullet; 22-Year-Old Injured - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

12-Year-Old NY Boy Killed by Stray Bullet; 22-Year-Old Injured

Published 32 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    12-Year-Old NY Boy Killed by Stray Bullet; 22-Year-Old Injured
    NBC10 Boston

    A 12-year-old boy inside his home was killed by a stray bullet shot from outside, and another man was wounded, police say. 

    Several shots were fired at a car in a parking lot on William Street in Buffalo around 8:30 p.m. Saturday, local media reported. 

    One of the bullets hit 12-year-old Bandar Elwaseem, who was in an upstairs apartment in a building near the parking lot, police said. 

    He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos
    NBC 4 New York

    A 22-year-old man was also wounded and was taken to the hospital for surgery.

    No arrests have been made.

    The FBI has issued a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest. 

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us