12-Year-Old NY Boy Killed by Stray Bullet; 22-Year-Old Injured

A 12-year-old boy inside his home was killed by a stray bullet shot from outside, and another man was wounded, police say.

Several shots were fired at a car in a parking lot on William Street in Buffalo around 8:30 p.m. Saturday, local media reported.

One of the bullets hit 12-year-old Bandar Elwaseem, who was in an upstairs apartment in a building near the parking lot, police said.

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A 22-year-old man was also wounded and was taken to the hospital for surgery.

No arrests have been made.

The FBI has issued a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.