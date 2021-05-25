GOOD NEWS

11-Year-Old NJ Girl Saves Choking Younger Brother a Month After Red Cross Class

NBC Universal, Inc.

An 11-year-old girl in New Jersey was honored by the Red Cross after she used a life-saving measure she learned from the organization’s babysitting class on her own brother.

Charlotte Cifelli of Fairfield on Monday received a Certificate of Merit, the highest award given by the American Red Cross, signed by President Joe Biden after she performed back blows on her little brother, 5-year-old Angelo, who was choking on his food. The incident occurred just a month after Charlotte completed the Red Cross' Babysitting Basics course.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

"I noticed Angelo, instead of being squirrely and running around, he was standing by the trash, gagging, and his hands were over like this...like he was trying to get something out of his throat," Charlotte said.

Local

Times Square 3 hours ago

First Suspect Is Arrested in Antisemitic Gang Attack on Jewish Man in Times Square

Andrew Yang 10 hours ago

Yang's Choice for Favorite Subway Station Sparks Jokes, Racist ‘Tourist' Cartoon

"So I started hitting him on the back and giving him back blows, and then his food launched out his throat," she added.

The incident occurred in the fall of 2020, according to the family.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

GOOD NEWSNew JerseyRed Cross
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us