Far Rockaway

11-Year-Old Girl Dead, Two Adults Injured After SUV Crashes into Queens Car Wash: Police

Car crashed into car wash
NBC New York | Chopper 4

An 11-year-old girl died and two adults were injured after an out-of-control SUV crashed into a Queens car wash, police said.

The black SUV barreled into the business on Beach Channel Drive and Dix Avenue in Far Rockaway around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to police.

The young girl was pronounced dead at the scene. Two other people were seriously injured, including a 35-year-old woman, but none of the injuries were considered to be life-threatening. The two adults were taken to Jamaica Hospital.

An investigation is ongoing.

