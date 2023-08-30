11-year-old boy requires skin grafts after mauled by dog inside Manhattan apartment

An 11-year-old boy needed surgery to treat severe injuries to his face, head and arm after he was mauled by a dog inside the family's Manhattan apartment, police said.

The scary incident occurred just before 3 p.m. Tuesday at a Chinatown apartment, according to police. The boy suffered serious puncture wounds after his aunt's pet pit bull mix lunged at him while the family was inside their apartment in the Smith Houses.

The boy, who neighbors said is named Joshua, was rushed to Bellevue Hospital where he underwent surgery to repair tissue damage stemming from the attack. The bites were so severe, the child required skin grafts to help treat them.

Neighbors said the boy and his brother had recently moved in with his aunt. The NYPD Emergency Services Unit had to be called in order to safely remove the dog from the home.

The dog was put in a crate and taken to Animal Care Centers of NYC. It was not immediately clear if the canine would be put down.