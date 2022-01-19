Bronx

11-Month-Old Child Shot in Face While in Vehicle in Bronx: Police Official

The child and mother were sitting in the car when a shot was fired into the car, striking the infant in the face, according to law enforcement sources


NBC 4 New York

An 11-month-old child was shot in the face while sitting in a car with his mother in the Bronx, a senior NYPD official told NBC New York.

The shooting occurred on Valentine Avenue near East 198th Street in the Bedford Park neighborhood around 6:45 p.m. Wednesday, senior police officials said.

The child and mother were sitting in the car when a shot was fired into the car, striking the infant in the face, according to law enforcement sources. The child was initially taken to St. Barnabas Hospital in serious condition, but was transferred to Columbia Presbyterian as the condition may have worsened, law enforcement sources told NBC New York.

The suspect, described as wearing all black, fled the scene, heading wet on East 198th Street, two senior NYPD officials said.

A shell casing was recovered at the scene. An investigation is ongoing.

This article tagged under:

Bronxgun violenceBedford Park
