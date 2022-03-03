11 Hurt, Including Infant, in NYC Apartment Fire

Nearly a dozen people were hurt, including an infant and two firefighters, after a blaze erupted at a Brooklyn apartment building early Thursday, authorities say.

Fire crews responded to the scene on Moore Street in Williamsburg after getting a call shortly before 2 a.m. Six of the 11 victims had to be taken to a hospital, including the baby, who was said to be in critical condition because of age.

At least one young child was seen being pulled from a window by a firefighter.

The two firefighters and three other civilians were also taken to hospitals.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. No other details were available.