11 Hurt, Including FDNYer, After Fire Breaks Out in NYC Apartment Building Basement

The fire broke out shortly before 10:15 p.m. Sunday in the basement of a building located on Jerome Avenue in the Bronx, according to the FDNY

Eleven people, including a firefighter, were hurt after a fire at an apartment building in the Bronx Sunday night.

The fire broke out shortly before 10:15 p.m. in the basement of a building located on Jerome Avenue.

The FDNY says when they arrived at the six-story building, along Jerome Avenue near West 192nd Street, crews found flames in the basement.

A video from Citizen App shows the scene filled with intense flames and a heavy FNDY presence.

According to the FDNY, 11 people were hurt and six had to be taken to the hospital.

There's no word on the extent of the injuries or what caused the fire.

