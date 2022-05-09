11 Hurt, Including FDNYer, After Fire Breaks Out in NYC Apartment Building Basement

Eleven people, including a firefighter, were hurt after a fire at an apartment building in the Bronx Sunday night.

The fire broke out shortly before 10:15 p.m. in the basement of a building located on Jerome Avenue.

The FDNY says when they arrived at the six-story building, along Jerome Avenue near West 192nd Street, crews found flames in the basement.

A video from Citizen App shows the scene filled with intense flames and a heavy FNDY presence.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

According to the FDNY, 11 people were hurt and six had to be taken to the hospital.

There's no word on the extent of the injuries or what caused the fire.