cuomo allegations

11 Hours of Questioning for Cuomo in Harassment Inquiry

Asked about his meeting with investigators at a press conference on Monday, Cuomo declined to say anything

NBC Universal, Inc.

What to Know

  • Investigators conducting an inquiry into sexual harassment allegations against New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo questioned him for eleven hours when he met with them last month, according to The New York Times
  • The paper spoke to five people who had been briefed on the meeting, and who recounted some details on the condition of anonymity
  • Cuomo declined to say anything when asked about the meeting at a press conference on Monday. He has denied the allegations

Investigators conducting an inquiry into sexual harassment allegations against New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo questioned him for eleven hours when he met with them last month, The New York Times reported Monday.

The Times spoke to five people who had been briefed on the meeting, and who recounted some details on the condition of anonymity.

The Times reported that at points, the videotaped interview was tense, with Cuomo challenging one of the investigators on his fairness and independence. When the investigators were done, they left through an exit away from the building entrance where photographers were, the paper said.

Asked about his meeting with investigators at a press conference on Monday, Cuomo declined to say anything.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

“I said I would cooperate with it and at the appropriate time I will comment on the review," he said. “But this is not the appropriate time yet."

State Attorney General Letitia James hired the investigators to conduct the probe after several women accused Cuomo of subjecting them to inappropriate kisses and touching or inappropriate sexual remarks.

Local

New Jersey 8 hours ago

Father, 2 Daughters and Niece Killed in NJ Car Crash

Funny 2 hours ago

Cat Runs Onto Field At Yankee Stadium, Evades Crews and Gets ‘MVP' Chants

Cuomo has denied the allegations.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

cuomo allegationsCuomo Under Fire
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us