11-Year-Old Girl Raped in Bathroom by Teen: NYPD

The NYPD released this sketch of the suspect.

An 11-year-old girl was raped in the bathroom of a Bronx park by another teen, police said.

The girl was near Hilton White Park late on Oct. 14 when she met with the assailant, who is believed to be between 14 and 16 years old, the NYPD said.

She went with him into the bathroom and was raped, police said. The attacker fled on foot.

The attacker is described as about 5 feet, 4 inches tall and 120 pounds, police said. He was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweater, dark shorts and white sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).