11-Year-Old Brooklyn Boy Dies of Food Allergy Reaction on New Year's Day

At least one report said it may have been related to the smell of cooking fish

Published 32 minutes ago | Updated 18 minutes ago

    11-Year-Old Brooklyn Boy Dies of Food Allergy Reaction on New Year's Day
    Authorities are investigating the apparent food allergy-related death of an 11-year-old boy in Brooklyn. 

    Cops were called to the 82nd Street home of Camron Jean-Pierre around dinner time on New Year's Day. They found the boy unconscious. 

    He was taken to a hospital, where he was found dead. The medical examiner's office will conduct an autopsy to determine how he died, but police say it appears to be the result of some sort of food allergy and they suspect no criminality. 

    Cops didn't immediately describe the nature of the food allergy. According to the Daily News, authorities are looking into whether it may have been a reaction to the smell of cooking fish. 

    The investigation is ongoing. 

