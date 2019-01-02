What to Know An 11-year-old Brooklyn boy died at his home on New Year's Day from a food allergy reaction, authorities say

Cops were called to the child's home in Canarsie around dinner time; the boy was found unconscious and was pronounced dead at a hospital

Police didn't describe the nature of the food allergy, but the Daily News reported authorities are looking into whether it was fish-related

Authorities are investigating the apparent food allergy-related death of an 11-year-old boy in Brooklyn.

Cops were called to the 82nd Street home of Camron Jean-Pierre around dinner time on New Year's Day. They found the boy unconscious.

He was taken to a hospital, where he was found dead. The medical examiner's office will conduct an autopsy to determine how he died, but police say it appears to be the result of some sort of food allergy and they suspect no criminality.

Cops didn't immediately describe the nature of the food allergy. According to the Daily News, authorities are looking into whether it may have been a reaction to the smell of cooking fish.

The investigation is ongoing.