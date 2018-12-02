11 Officers Who Responded to Pittsburgh Shooting to Light Menorah on Long Island - NBC New York
11 Officers Who Responded to Pittsburgh Shooting to Light Menorah on Long Island

The menorah lighting will commemorate the 11 people killed during the Oct. 27 attack at Tree of Life Congregation

Published 2 hours ago

    What to Know

    • Eleven Pittsburgh police officers who responded to the deadly shooting at a synagogue will light a menorah on Long Island Sunday evening

    • The menorah lighting at Chabad of Roslyn, in Roslyn Heights on Long Island, will commemorate the 11 people killed during the Oct. 27 attack

    • Traditional Hanukkah treats will be served at the event, which will take place at 5:30 p.m. at Chabad of Roslyn

    Eleven police officers who responded to the deadly synagogue shooting in Pittsburgh will light a menorah on Long Island Sunday evening in memory of the victims.

    The menorah lighting at Chabad of Roslyn, in Roslyn Heights on Long Island, will commemorate the 11 people killed in the Oct. 27 attack at Tree of Life Congregation.

    The lighting will be “a show of solidarity with the Pittsburgh community and a display of Jewish pride in the face of rising anti-Semitism,” Chabad of Roslyn said in a release.

    “The light of the menorah reminds us that when the forces of light and good encounter darkness and hate, without fail light will always prevail,” Chabad of Roslyn’s director, Rabbi Aaron Konikov, said in a statement.

    “If one hate-filled person created such darkness and pain, imagine the impact of so many more people united in doing good,” he added.

    Traditional Hanukkah treats will be served at the event, which will take place at 5:30 p.m. at Chabad of Roslyn.

    The menorah is the tallest one on Long Island, Chabad of Roslyn said.

