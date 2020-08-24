Crime and Courts

Chief investigative reporter Jonathan Dienst on crime, corruption and terrorism.
7 Train

$10K Reward Offered to Catch Serial Subway Window Smasher

By Rana Novini

NBC Universal, Inc.

The MTA is ramping up its efforts to catch a serial vandal responsible for smashing hundreds of windows on the 7 train by offering a $10,000 reward leading to an arrest and indictment.

Four more windows were smashed Sunday night and authorities believe they have a primary suspect behind the vandalism.

Police released a photo of the man they say broke a subway window earlier this month. The primary suspect was identified by witnesses, police said. The incident is one of more than 70 reported cases of vandalism in the transit system since May. Most of the smashed windows on the 7 train were in Manhattan.

News

reopening 15 hours ago

NYC Reveals Outdoor School Plan Amid Backlash; 21% of NJ Districts Choose All-Remote Start

Jacob Blake 3 hours ago

Hundreds March From Times Square in Support of Black Man Shot by Wisconsin Police

"I am announcing today a reward of $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and indictment of the sociopath who's responsible for the damage of the 7 train," said MTA Chairman Pat Foye.

The NYPD and MTA leadership held a joint press conference saying they're eager to catch those responsible. It's not clear if they believe this man is behind all of the cases.

The MTA says there's been more than $300,000 worth of damage and hundreds of smashed windows. On top of that, delays for riders as crews are forced to remove train cars to complete repairs.

"This is your money. This is your time on these trains and the inconvenience is caused to you," said Pat Warren, MTA's chief safety officer.

Investigators are relying on transit cameras, cell phone video and most importantly, they say, witnesses to come forward.

This article tagged under:

7 TrainCrime and CourtsMTAsubway
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us