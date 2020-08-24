$10K Reward Offered to Catch Serial Subway Window Smasher

The MTA is ramping up its efforts to catch a serial vandal responsible for smashing hundreds of windows on the 7 train by offering a $10,000 reward leading to an arrest and indictment.

Four more windows were smashed Sunday night and authorities believe they have a primary suspect behind the vandalism.

Police released a photo of the man they say broke a subway window earlier this month. The primary suspect was identified by witnesses, police said. The incident is one of more than 70 reported cases of vandalism in the transit system since May. Most of the smashed windows on the 7 train were in Manhattan.

"I am announcing today a reward of $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and indictment of the sociopath who's responsible for the damage of the 7 train," said MTA Chairman Pat Foye.

The NYPD and MTA leadership held a joint press conference saying they're eager to catch those responsible. It's not clear if they believe this man is behind all of the cases.

The MTA says there's been more than $300,000 worth of damage and hundreds of smashed windows. On top of that, delays for riders as crews are forced to remove train cars to complete repairs.

"This is your money. This is your time on these trains and the inconvenience is caused to you," said Pat Warren, MTA's chief safety officer.

Investigators are relying on transit cameras, cell phone video and most importantly, they say, witnesses to come forward.