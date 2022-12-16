102-Year-Old Man Dies From Injuries After Crash With Nassau Co. Police Vehicle: Cops

An 102-year-old man died from injuries sustained when his car and a marked Nassau County Police vehicle crashed last week on Long Island, police said.

According to Nassau County Police Homicide Squad detectives, the accident took place at around 8:23 a.m. on Dec. 9 in Massapequa.

Detectives say that the marked police vehicle was traveling southbound on Hicksville Road responding to an emergency call, when the driver of a 2012 Hyundai Elantra traveling northbound attempted to make a left turn onto N. Suffolk Avenue.

Drivers in both vehicles were taken to area hospitals with injuries.

The driver of the Hyundai was subsequently pronounced dead and identified as Morris Sprachman, 102, of Seaford.

Additional information was not immediately available.