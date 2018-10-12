What to Know The NYC comptroller has found that more than 1,000 broken and defective doors were found at 195 NYCHA housing developments

Sixty-five percent of the developments located within every borough were found to have unlocked doors, missing latches and broken locks

Manhattan had 32 developments where over half of the doors were open to intruders, the highest of the five boroughs

A survey of NYC Housing Authority building doors has revealed that 65 percent of the city's housing developments are affected by unsecured doors.

The investigative survey, released by New York City comptroller Scott Stringer Friday, found more than 1,000 broken and defective doors at 195 NYCHA housing developments.

Stringer said the investigation was launched after a resident spoke out at a town hall recently about safety concerns, saying her own building lacked a working door for 19 years -- the entire life of her grandson.

Sixty-five percent of the developments located within the boroughs were found to have unlocked doors, missing latches and broken locks, and 61 developments were found to be “severely vulnerable,” with over half their entrances unlocked, according to the report.

Staten Island was found to have the highest percent of developments with at least one door unlocked at 89 percent, but shockingly Manhattan had 32 developments where over half of the doors were open to intruders, the highest of the five boroughs.

Following the review, Comptroller Stringer recommended that NYCHA improve safety measures by repairing or replacing all damaged exterior doors, introducing regular inspections of all exterior doors and maintain locks are in good working order, ensure security cameras are operational and appropriately located, and conduct through review of security, maintenance systems and procedures.

To read a more through overview of the report, click here.