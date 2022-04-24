100 Firefighters Respond to Brooklyn 3-Alarm House Fire, 4 Injured

More than 100 FDNY members were battling a 3-alarm blaze at a home in Brooklyn on Sunday afternoon, a department spokesperson confirmed.

At least four firefighters received injuries amid the large response within the first two hours of the fire, the FDNY said.

Thirty-three units responded to the structure on 1086 Avenue North in Canarsie around 1:40 p.m. for a fire overtaking the roof of the residence.

FDNY members are currently operating at 3-alarm fire at 108-26 Avenue N Brooklyn. pic.twitter.com/QMPhDWaxIs — FDNY (@FDNY) April 24, 2022

Shortly after 2:10 p.m., the department triggered a 3-alarm response.

The conditions of the four members injured was not immediately known.

Neighbors in the area were encouraged to close windows due to the amount of smoke in the air.