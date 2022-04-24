FDNY

100 Firefighters Respond to Brooklyn 3-Alarm House Fire, 4 Injured

At least 100 firefighters responded to a fire in Canarsie.
FDNY

More than 100 FDNY members were battling a 3-alarm blaze at a home in Brooklyn on Sunday afternoon, a department spokesperson confirmed.

At least four firefighters received injuries amid the large response within the first two hours of the fire, the FDNY said.

Thirty-three units responded to the structure on 1086 Avenue North in Canarsie around 1:40 p.m. for a fire overtaking the roof of the residence.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Shortly after 2:10 p.m., the department triggered a 3-alarm response.

The conditions of the four members injured was not immediately known.

Neighbors in the area were encouraged to close windows due to the amount of smoke in the air.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

FDNYBrooklynfireCanarsie
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video NBCLX CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us