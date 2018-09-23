100 Cars Involved in Race That Blocked Off LI Road: Police - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

100 Cars Involved in Race That Blocked Off LI Road: Police

A total of 27 summonses were issued to drivers at the scene, according to police

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    100 Cars Involved in Race That Blocked Off LI Road: Police

    What to Know

    • More than 100 vehicles were involved in a car race that blocked off part of a Long Island road, authorities said

    • Suffolk County police said they received a report of several cars racing west on Express Drive North around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday

    • When officers arrived at the scene, they found more than 100 vehicles there, blocking a stretch of the road

    More than 100 vehicles were involved in a car race that blocked off part of a Long Island road, authorities said.

    Suffolk County police said they received a report of several cars racing west on Express Drive North, near Exit 66 around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday.

    When officers arrived at the scene, they found more than 100 vehicles there, blocking the road from west of County Road 101 to Lincoln Road, police said.

    A total of 27 summonses were issued to drivers at the scene, according to police.

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Police didn't immediately provide additional information about the race or what the summonses were issued for.

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us