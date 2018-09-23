100 Cars Involved in Race That Blocked Off LI Road: Police

What to Know More than 100 vehicles were involved in a car race that blocked off part of a Long Island road, authorities said

More than 100 vehicles were involved in a car race that blocked off part of a Long Island road, authorities said.

Suffolk County police said they received a report of several cars racing west on Express Drive North, near Exit 66 around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found more than 100 vehicles there, blocking the road from west of County Road 101 to Lincoln Road, police said.

A total of 27 summonses were issued to drivers at the scene, according to police.

Police didn't immediately provide additional information about the race or what the summonses were issued for.