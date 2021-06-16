10-Year-Old NYC Girl Wakes to Stranger Rubbing His Genitals on Her Feet in Middle of Night: Cops

A 10-year-old girl awoke in the middle of the night over the weekend to a stranger rubbing his genitals on her feet in her own bedroom -- and the NYPD is asking for the public's help finding the individual responsible.

According to police, the girl was sleeping in her home, in the area of Broadway and Bond Street, when she was jolted awake by the stranger around 1 a.m. Saturday.

The man ran off once the girl woke up. No physical injuries were reported.

It's not clear how the suspect got inside her home.

Police released a surveillance image of the suspect obtained from a nearby building around the time of the incident (above). Anyone with information about him is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.