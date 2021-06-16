Manhattan

10-Year-Old NYC Girl Wakes to Stranger Rubbing His Genitals on Her Feet in Middle of Night: Cops

She was asleep in her own bedroom in Manhattan around 1 a.m. Saturday when a presence suddenly jolted her awake

ninth precinct attack NYPD
Handout

A 10-year-old girl awoke in the middle of the night over the weekend to a stranger rubbing his genitals on her feet in her own bedroom -- and the NYPD is asking for the public's help finding the individual responsible.

According to police, the girl was sleeping in her home, in the area of Broadway and Bond Street, when she was jolted awake by the stranger around 1 a.m. Saturday.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The man ran off once the girl woke up. No physical injuries were reported.

Local

face masks 1 hour ago

MTA Reminds NYers Face Mask Mandate Still Applies in Transit

New York 4 hours ago

Take a Look Inside Google's First Retail Store Ahead of Its Opening

It's not clear how the suspect got inside her home.

Police released a surveillance image of the suspect obtained from a nearby building around the time of the incident (above). Anyone with information about him is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

ManhattanCRIME STOPPERSsex crimes
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us