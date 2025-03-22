Connecticut

10-year-old boy with ties to Connecticut reportedly dies from abuse in Florida

WESH

A 10-year-old boy with ties to Connecticut has reportedly died from injuries investigators say he sustained from being abused. He was living in Florida with his biological mother and her boyfriend, who are facing charges in connection to his death.

Investigators said Kimberly Mills and a man brought a 10-year-old into an emergency room in Tavares, Florida on Feb. 22, 2025. The child was reportedly covered with bruises and burns and was treated by medical staff.

The doctors originally said the boy was in critical condition and they were not sure if he was going to survive. He was airlifted to an another hospital for additional care and later died of his injuries.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Mills was charged with aggravated child abuse. The man, later identified by police as Andre Walker is Mills' boyfriend, according to authorities.

Court records show Walker is facing charges including aggravated child abuse, accessory after the fact to aggravated child abuse and tampering with evidence.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

"This innocent child's life was marked by unspeakable suffering, and his loss has deeply shaken our community and everyone involved in this case," Tavares police said in a statement.

"As the investigation continues, the Tavares Police Department is working closely with the State Attorney’s Office to enhance the charges against Kimberley Mills and Andre Walker. We remain steadfast in our commitment to securing justice for this child and ensuring accountability for the heinous acts committed," the statement continued.

Local

New Jersey 5 hours ago

NJ father of the last living American hostage in Gaza hopes Trump can bring his son home

New York Mets 6 hours ago

Baseball star Juan Soto shares his parents' reaction to being in the MLB

Mills is believed to have previously lived in Connecticut with the child and the child's biological father still lives in Connecticut. 

Mills and Walker have both pleaded not guilty.

This article tagged under:

Connecticut
Dashboard
NEWSLETTERS WATCH NBC NEW YORK NEWS 24/7 SEND A VIDEO OR PHOTO TO NBC NY LOCAL NEWS WEATHER WEATHER ALERTS SCHOOL CLOSINGS U.S. & WORLD NEWS VIDEO INVESTIGATIONS BETTER GET BAQUERO SUBMIT A TIP TV LISTINGS / NBC SCHEDULE ENTERTAINMENT NEW YORK LIVE 1ST LOOK GEORGE TO THE RESCUE OPEN HOUSE SPORTS COMMUNITY
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us