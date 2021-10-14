10-Year-Old Boy Killed in Long Island Car Crash: Police

A 10-year-old boy was killed after a two-vehicle crash on Long Island Tuesday evening, police said.

The crash occurred around 6:15 p.m. at the intersection of West Nyack Road and Rt. 304 in Nanuet, Clarkstown police said. Officers arriving at the scene found two vehicles, a Toyota Sienna minivan and a Ford F-150 pickup truck, both with significant damage and both with two people (driver and passenger) inside.

Inside the minivan, first responders found a 10-year-old boy with severe injuries and was not breathing, according to Clarkstown police. EMS performed CPR on the boy, later identified as Michael Bosco, and rushed him to the hospital.

The boy, who was from Pomona, was later pronounced dead, police said. The other three people involved in the crash were also hospitalized, but their conditions and identities were not immediately released.

An investigation is ongoing by the Clarkstown Police Department into the crash, a cause of which has yet to be determined. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has information regarding the incident is asked to contact Clarkstown police.