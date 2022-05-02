10-Year-Old Boy Dies ‘Unexpectedly' During Little League Game on Long Island

A Long Island little league is dedicating the remainder of its game this season to 10-year-old Lazar LaPenna who died during a weekend game in Long Beach.

The young athlete died "unexpectedly" from a medical condition at a game Friday evening, the Lido Beach Little League announced. They said LaPenna was on the field when the "tragic episode occurred."

"Our deepest sympathies go out to mother Monique, father and coach Gregg, brothers Gerry and Blaze, and the entire LaPenna family. Our thoughts and prayers are with them all at this time," the league wrote on Facebook.

The 10-year-old attended the fourth grade at East School in Long Beach.

"This tragedy is sure to raise many emotions, concerns, and questions for students and staff, particularly for who are close to this family," Superintendent Dr. Jennifer Gallagher said.

"All of our schools have a Crisis Intervention Team made up of a professionals trained to help with the needs of students, parents, and school personnel at difficult times such as this."

The district said grief counselors will be made available throughout the week for any students and parents who seek any assistance.