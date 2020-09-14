Crime and Courts

10-Year-Old Among Four Charged With Assaulting Disabled Teen and Posting Online

Police allege the 10-year-old and the 13-year-old attacked the teen while two others filmed it for Snapchat and TikTok

Two kids, ages 10 and 13, assaulted a developmentally disabled teen while two other people filmed the attack and posted the video to social media, police in a northern New Jersey town said Monday.

Fair Lawn police said the town's Board of Education received a copy of the video Sept. 9, which showed the 14-year-old boy having his pants and underwear pulled down at a local park.

An investigation determined that the 10-year-old allegedly pulled down the boy's pants and underwear, while the 13-year-old held him down. While they attacked the boy, police say, a 16-year-old girl and 19-year-old Alis Fidrya allegedly filmed the attack and posted it on Snapchat and TikTok.

Fidrya will be charged with two counts of invasion of privacy, cyber-harassment and harassment. The other three will be charged as juveniles with harassment and other offenses.

