10 Tri-State Restaurants Make OpenTable’s ‘Top 100’ Ranking

Tri-state residents don't have to travel far to try some of the country’s most popular restaurants.
Ten of the “Top 100 Restaurants in America for 2019” are in New York and New Jersey, according to a new OpenTable ranking.
The online restaurant reservation service compiled the top-100 list “based on an analysis of 12,000,000+ reviews of more than 30,000 restaurants across the country — all submitted by verified diners,” the company noted. See the ten eateries that landed a spot below.
Sushi Kaito on the Upper West Side
Tempura Matsui in Midtown East
L'Atelier de Joël Robuchon in Chelsea
The Little Owl in the West Village
Scalini Fedeli in TriBeCa
Atera in TriBeCa
Yopparai on the Lower East Side
Anjelica's Restaurant in Sea Bright, New Jersey
Steve & Cookie's By the Bay in Margate City, New Jersey
Two Fish in Haddonfield, New Jersey