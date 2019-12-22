10 Tri-State Restaurants Make OpenTable’s ‘Top 100’ Ranking

Tri-state residents don't have to travel far to try some of the country’s most popular restaurants.

Ten of the “Top 100 Restaurants in America for 2019” are in New York and New Jersey, according to a new OpenTable ranking.

The online restaurant reservation service compiled the top-100 list “based on an analysis of 12,000,000+ reviews of more than 30,000 restaurants across the country — all submitted by verified diners,” the company noted. See the ten eateries that landed a spot below.

Sushi Kaito on the Upper West Side

Tempura Matsui in Midtown East

L'Atelier de Joël Robuchon in Chelsea

The Little Owl in the West Village

Scalini Fedeli in TriBeCa

Atera in TriBeCa

Yopparai on the Lower East Side

Anjelica's Restaurant in Sea Bright, New Jersey

Steve & Cookie's By the Bay in Margate City, New Jersey

Two Fish in Haddonfield, New Jersey