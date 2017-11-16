The year of 1762 was a much different time in New York City. New restaurants weren't a dime a dozen and the Financial District wasn't yet the Financial District. Fraunces Tavern had just opened in the neighborhood and was attracting a crowd of soon-to-be presidents, including George Washington and John Adams. Adams once called his meal at Fraunces Tavern "the most splendid dinner I ever saw," according to the restaurant's website. Years later, in 1817, the Ear Inn opened on Spring Street. And more and more iconic New York City restaurants began to follow. Take a look below at the 10 oldest restaurants in New York City that you can still dine in.

Chef Joey Campanaro shows Contessa Brewer the secret to Katz's classic Reuben sandwich on the deli's 125th annivesary in 2013.