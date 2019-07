Police say they're searching for a man who "repeatedly" groped a 10-year-old girl on the train in the Bronx on Saturday.

The suspect and the girl were on the southbound 2 train at Prospect Avenue when the man grabbed the girl's buttocks several times, according to police. The victim exited the train at the 135th Street station but the suspect stayed on the train.

The man was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, blue jeans and white sneakers.