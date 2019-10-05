What to Know A driver was arrested after he struck and killed a 10-year-old cyclist in Brooklyn on Saturday, the NYPD said

The 29-year-old was trying to make a left turn in Kensington when he hit the boy, a preliminary investigation found

He was arrested and charged with failure to yield to a bicyclist, driving without a license and failure to exercise due care, police said

Victor Mejia, 29, of Brooklyn, was driving a 2002 Ford SUV south on Seton Place in Kensington around 10:30 a.m. when he tried to turn left onto Foster Avenue, a preliminary police investigation found.

As Mejia was turning, he hit 10-year-old Dalerjon Shahobiddinov, who was in the crosswalk at the time, the NYPD said.

The boy was taken to the hospital with severe body trauma, where he was pronounced dead, according to police. He lived steps from where the driver hit him, police said.

Mejia remained at the scene and was taken into custody, the NYPD said. He was arrested and charged with failure to yield to a bicyclist, driving without a license and failure to exercise due care, according to police.

It wasn’t immediately clear if he had an attorney representing him.

Mayor Bill de Blasio in a tweet called news of the boy's death "horrible."

"Reckless driving will NOT be tolerated in this city," he wrote. "I'm keeping this child and his family in my thoughts."