A 10-year-old child is dead and woman is hurt after a shooting in Asbury Park, officials say. Tracie Strahan reports. (Published 6 hours ago)

A 10-year-old child was shot to death in New Jersey late Wednesday, authorities say.

An official also said the child's 39-year-old mother was shot in the leg after the bullets went flying in Asbury Park around 10:30 p.m. An update on her condition wasn't immediately available early Thursday.

Video from the scene shows several evidence markers on the street in front of a home on Ridge Avenue.

It wasn’t clear if either victim was targeted or what may have led up to the shooting. There was no immediate word if anybody has been arrested.

The names of the victims have not been released. The Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office will determine a motive in the shooting.