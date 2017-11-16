A skyscraper at Hudson Yards has been evacuated after a small fire broke out.

It's not clear what caused the blaze on the 27th floor at 10 Hudson Yards, on West 30th Street. Smoke was visible from the street below.

Firefighters were entering the 55-story office building as people streamed out.

There was no reports of any injuries.

