Snow, sleet, rain and wind besieged the tri-state Friday. These were some of the craziest videos from the day -- from submerged playgrounds to overturned trucks, and a completely flooded train terminal.



1. Two Tractor-Trailers Overturned at Once on Mario Cuomo Bridge

Not one but two tractor-trailers were down at once on the Gov. Mario Cuomo Bridge Friday, even though a ban on big rigs went into effect Friday ahead of the winds. (Published 5 hours ago)

2. Hoboken Terminal Looks More Like Hoboken Baths After Flooding



Hoboken Terminal was looking much more like a swimming pool Friday after heavy rains flooded the tracks. (Published Friday, March 2, 2018)

3. Waves Crash Over New York Playground



You won't want to be swinging on these swings, Friday. Waves crashed across a playground in Bayville, Long Island, Friday, flooding the area. (Published 5 hours ago)

4. Scaffolding Collapses Over Manhattan Street

After high winds Friday, scaffolding collapsed over parked cars on the Lower East Side on Broome and Clinton Streets. (Published 5 hours ago)

5. Brooklyn Dog Can Barely Hide Its Disgust at This Weather



