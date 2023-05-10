1-Year-Old Girl Found Dead in Family Car in Rockland County: Police

A 1-year-old baby girl was found dead inside a family's car in New York's Rockland County after she had been left unattended for several hours, police said.

The infant was found by officers in Spring Valley just after 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to town police. The girl, who has not been identified, was found in a vehicle on Ridge Avenue, police said.

It appeared that she had been left alone in the car for hours. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

It was not clear how the girl died. The medical examiner will determine the cause of death.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

An investigation is ongoing. It was unclear if any charges would be filed.

While it wasn't clear that outside temperatures played a role, the organization Kids & Car Safety said it would be the third child this year to have died in a hot car, and the first in New York. The group said than more than 1,050 children have died in hot cars since 1990, with the vast majority being 3 years old or younger.