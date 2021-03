A 1-year-old boy has died in what authorities called an agricultural accident in Franklin County.

New York State Police said Benjamin Miller was fatally struck Thursday after approaching a skid steer his father was using to tow a hay wagon in the town of Burke along the Canadian border.

Authorities said the boy was taken to a hospital in nearby Malone, where he was pronounced dead.

The death remains under investigation.