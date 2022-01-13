1 Shot in Head in NYC Event Space, 2 Wounded Nearby in Puzzling Shootout: Cops

A 46-year-old man was shot in the head and two other people were wounded when gunfire erupted in a Brooklyn event hall early Thursday, police say.

The man was taken to a hospital in critical condition after the shooting inside the area near the East 92nd Street rental hall in Canarsie around 3:45 a.m.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Cops say the two other victims -- a woman and a man about 40 years old -- were shot in the same vicinity, though the circumstances weren't immediately clear. The woman showed up at a hospital on her own about 45 minutes after the gunfire.

The 40-or-so-year-old man showed up separately around the same time.

Both were shot in the legs and are expected to survive. The NYPD is looking into whether the two shot in the legs could be connected to the gunfire in the rental hall.

Few details were immediately available as to what may have happened in the event space. Police say some sort of event was held there and it was either over or ending at the time shots started firing. A large crowd was still inside what police described as a "very small space" at the venue.

Chopper 4 captured an extensive emergency presence at the scene before dawn.

No arrests have been made and no suspect descriptions have been released. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.