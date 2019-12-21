What to Know
- Ithaca police say a person was shot dead in the lobby of police headquarters after an officer was attacked
- The attacker was armed with a large knife, police said
- The officer is being treated at a hospital for minor injuries
Ithaca police say a person was shot dead in the lobby of police headquarters after an officer was attacked early Saturday.
The attacker was armed with a large knife, the Ithaca Police Department said in a release. The officer is being treated at a hospital for minor injuries.
No other details have been released as police continue to investigate.
Police haven't released the names of the officer or the person killed.
