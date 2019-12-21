Ithaca

1 Shot Dead at NY Police HQ After Officer Attacked

The attacker was armed with a large knife, the Ithaca Police Department said in a release

What to Know

  • Ithaca police say a person was shot dead in the lobby of police headquarters after an officer was attacked
  • The attacker was armed with a large knife, police said
  • The officer is being treated at a hospital for minor injuries

Ithaca police say a person was shot dead in the lobby of police headquarters after an officer was attacked early Saturday.

The attacker was armed with a large knife, the Ithaca Police Department said in a release. The officer is being treated at a hospital for minor injuries.

No other details have been released as police continue to investigate.

News

Top news stories in the tri-state area, in America and around the world

car crash 53 mins ago

3 Young Women Killed in Overnight Freeway Wreck in NJ

Tessa Majors 3 hours ago

NYPD Seeks Help Finding Teen Wanted for Questioning in Tessa Majors Case

Police haven't released the names of the officer or the person killed.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Ithacapolice-involved shootingknife attack
Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment Traffic U.S. & World Sports Health Weird Tech
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us