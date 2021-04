At least nine people were injured, one critically, after an ambulance overturned on a Brooklyn street Sunday afternoon.

The FDNY said the aid vehicle crashed around 3 p.m. in the Flatlands section of the borough, near Avenue N and Schenectady Avenue.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Eight people needed medical attention and a ninth was critically hurt, according to an FDNY spokesperson.

The cause of the crash was not immediately known.