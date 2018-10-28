1 of 2 Winning Tickets for $687.8M Powerball Jackpot Sold in NYC

A winning ticket for half of the $687.8 million Powerball jackpot was sold in Harlem. Ken Buffa reports. (Published 2 hours ago)

Lottery officials say two tickets have won the estimated $687.8 million Powerball jackpot and one of them was bought in New York City.

Powerball officials say tickets purchased in Iowa and New York match all six numbers in Saturday night's drawing. The jackpot is the fourth-largest in U.S. history.

The winning numbers were 8, 12, 13, 19 and 27, and Powerball 4.

Lottery officials say one ticket was sold in central Iowa, and the other was sold in New York at West Harlem Deli at 2040 5th Ave.

The jackpot was estimated to be $750 million, but actual ticket sales showed it was $687.8 million.

It comes four days after someone won a $1.537 billion Mega Millions jackpot, the second-largest lottery prize. The ticket was sold in South Carolina.

Powerball is played in 44 states, plus Washington, D.C., the U.S Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico. The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are one in 292.2 million.