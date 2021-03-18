1-Month-Old Found Dead in Bronx Apartment Suffered ‘Suspicious' Skull Fractures

A 1-month-old baby found dead in a Bronx apartment suffered "suspicious" fractures to her skull, police said.

The baby girl was found unconscious and unresponsive by officers inside an apartment on Gerard Avenue in the Concourse section just after 3 p.m. Wednesday, according to police.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

There were no outward or obvious signs of trauma, police said, and the newborn was rushed to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

It was later found that the child, identified as Hanniel Darkwah, had two fractures to the back of her skull. Police said the injuries were "suspicious."

The child was identified as Hanniel Darkwah, police said.

No arrests have been made. An investigation is ongoing.