1-Month-Old Found Dead in Bronx Apartment Suffered ‘Suspicious' Skull Fractures

There were no outward or obvious signs of trauma to the child, police said

A 1-month-old baby found dead in a Bronx apartment suffered "suspicious" fractures to her skull, police said.

The baby girl was found unconscious and unresponsive by officers inside an apartment on Gerard Avenue in the Concourse section just after 3 p.m. Wednesday, according to police.

There were no outward or obvious signs of trauma, police said, and the newborn was rushed to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

It was later found that the child, identified as Hanniel Darkwah, had two fractures to the back of her skull. Police said the injuries were "suspicious."

The child was identified as Hanniel Darkwah, police said.

No arrests have been made. An investigation is ongoing.

