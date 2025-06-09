1-month-old dies, missing mother found with serious injuries in Washington, Conn.

A 1-month-old boy who was reported missing from Washington, Connecticut, with his mom over the weekend has died and his mom remains hospitalized after being found with serious injuries, according to state police.

A Silver Alert was issued on Sunday morning for 27-year-old Sadie Fleming, who was last seen leaving her home on foot with her infant son, Hudson, police said.

Investigators determined Sadie had left her home between 12 a.m. and 7 a.m. with the infant.

Sadie and Hudson were found on a wooded road in Washington around 5:45 p.m. in need of medical attention. First responders treated her at the scene and she was transferred to the hospital for more medical treatment.

Authorities said Hudson was found nearby in the wood line. He was treated on scene and was transported to the hospital where he later died, state police added.

Detectives from the State Police Western District Major Crime Unit are investigating. State police is working with the Washington Volunteer Fire Department and Washington First Selectman James Brinton as the investigation continues.

There is no threat to the public. Anyone who may have seen Sadie while she was missing should contact Detective Daniel Koehler at Troop L at (860) 626-7900.

The Silver Alert for Sadie has since been canceled.