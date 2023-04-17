1 Killed, At Least 4 Others Shot in Separate Shootings Across NYC in 3-Hour Span

Gunfire erupted across New York City in a three-hour span during the middle of the day Monday, and the rash of shootings that stretched across two boroughs left at least one person dead and four people hurt, according to police.

Just before 6 p.m., gunshots rang out along Rockaway Parkway near Rutland Road in Brownsville, police said. Two people were shot outside a liquor store, one in the abdomen and one in the leg, according to police. Their conditions were not immediately clear.

Less than two hours before that, another shooting had broken out in Brooklyn, this time in Canarsie. Police said 24-year-old Nelson Ortiz was shot twice in the chest in front of a deli on Avenue L, and died from his injuries.

Even earlier in the day, about an hour before the deadly Canarsie shooting, bullets were flying in the Bronx, according to police. A man was shot in the head near New York Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie’s Bronx office in the Baychester neighborhood.

A witness described hearing four shots fired on Fenton Avenue near East Gun Hill Road — all in the middle of the day.

The victim was said to be in critical condition at the hospital. Police say the shooter took off in a white BMW sedan.

The shooters in the other two shootings were also still on the loose.