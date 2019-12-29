plane crash

Pilot Killed After Small Plane Bound for New York Crashes into Maryland Home: FAA

One person was killed when a small plane crash landed into two Maryland homes, the FAA said Sunday

NBC Washington

A car caught fire when the small plane crashed in a New Carrollton neighborhood.

" data-ellipsis="false">

What to Know

  • A small-engine plane crash landed in Maryland, killing one person, authorities said
  • The plane was bound for Westchester, New York, the FAA reported
  • Maryland State Police said no one was home when the plane crashed into the New Carrollton neighborhood

One man has died after a small plane en route to Westchester, New York crash landed into a Maryland homes, authorities said Sunday.

A Grumman American AA-5A crashed three miles south of the College Park Airport just before 3 p.m., the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement.

Firefighters found one man dead inside the plane, fire officials said.

Maryland State Police said no one was home when the plane crashed into the New Carrollton neighborhood. The pilot's identity was withheld pending notification to his next of kin.

The plane departed from College Park Airport and was bound for the Westchester County Airport, the FAA said.

Two homes and a car caught fire, officials said.

There were no other injuries reported, according to Prince George’s County Fire Department.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Editor's Note: An earlier version of this story reported the plane struck two homes, per a statement from the FAA. The fire department says the plane struck one home and a car

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

plane crashNew York
Local School Closings Weather Alerts Weather Better Get Baquero TV Listings Investigations Video Entertainment Traffic U.S. & World Sports Health Weird Tech
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us