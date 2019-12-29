Pilot Killed After Small Plane Bound for New York Crashes into Maryland Home: FAA

What to Know A small-engine plane crash landed in Maryland, killing one person, authorities said

The plane was bound for Westchester, New York, the FAA reported

Maryland State Police said no one was home when the plane crashed into the New Carrollton neighborhood

One man has died after a small plane en route to Westchester, New York crash landed into a Maryland homes, authorities said Sunday.

A Grumman American AA-5A crashed three miles south of the College Park Airport just before 3 p.m., the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement.

Firefighters found one man dead inside the plane, fire officials said.

Maryland State Police said no one was home when the plane crashed into the New Carrollton neighborhood. The pilot's identity was withheld pending notification to his next of kin.

Plane Crashes into House in Prince George’s: Fire Department https://t.co/3Mc136aWGD pic.twitter.com/Og9HEu1R8e — Darcy Spencer (@darcyspencer) December 29, 2019

The plane departed from College Park Airport and was bound for the Westchester County Airport, the FAA said.

Two homes and a car caught fire, officials said.

There were no other injuries reported, according to Prince George’s County Fire Department.

Plane Crash final U/D from #PGFD just before 3 pm small aircraft struck attached carport of single family home then struck automobile with both plane & car catching fire. Small fire in house attic. Home was not occupied. 1 person on plane declared deceased on scene. pic.twitter.com/TuLBDHVFGd — Mark Brady (@PGFDPIO) December 29, 2019

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Editor's Note: An earlier version of this story reported the plane struck two homes, per a statement from the FAA. The fire department says the plane struck one home and a car