1 Killed, 3 Injured in NJ Nightclub Stabbing: Officials

What to Know A $10,000 reward was offered for information about a deadly stabbing overnight in New Jersey

Four men were stabbed outside Chez Maree Nightclub in Plainfield, officials said

A motive behind the stabbing was not released Sunday

A $10,000 reward was offered in New Jersey for information about a deadly stabbing outside a nightclub.

Four men were stabbed outside Chez Maree Nightclub in Plainfield, New Jersey, early Sunday morning, according to the Union County Prosecutor's Office.

One of the men, whose name was withheld pending family identification, was pronounced dead, officials said.

The other three victims were taken to a nearby hospital for "emergency treatment," officials said.

Police said the stabbing to place around 2 a.m. outside the nightclub on Watchung Avenue.

A motive behind the stabbing was not released Sunday. Police did not announce any outstanding suspects.