1 Killed, 2 Injured in Overnight Shooting in Sheepshead Bay

One person was killed and two others were hurt in an overnight shooting in Brooklyn, and the suspect is still at large.

Police say shots rang out at the Nostrand Houses in Sheepshead Bay just after midnight on Monday. One of the shots struck and killed 30-year-old Calvin Kellman right outside his NYCHA apartment.

Another victim, a 28-year-old man, was shot in the chest and is in critical condition, according to authorities. The third victim is expected to recover.

It's unclear what sparked the shooting and no arrests have been made. The NYPD said they don't have a description of the suspect.