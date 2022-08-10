Long Island

1 Hurt in Walk-in Oven ‘Incident' at Stony Brook University: Officials

One person was hurt in some sort of incident involving a walk-in oven at Stony Brook University Wednesday, school officials said.

The nature of the person's injuries wasn't clear. The individual was hurt at the Calverton Food Incubator, which according to the university's website "provides a shared-use commercial manufacturing kitchen for 20-C license holders in compliance with local and state ordinances and sanitary regulations." 

Stony Brook says local fire departments and EMS responded and contained the situation.

The victim was taken to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment. Information on the person's injuries wasn't available.

