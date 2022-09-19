1 Hospitalized After NJ School Bus Crash Involving Two Other Vehicles

A school bus crashed in New Jersey Monday afternoon, sending one person to the hospital in an incident that is under investigation, police said.

The crash took place along East Ridgewood Avenue in Ridgewood around 4 p.m. Two other cars were said to be involved in the incident, but the circumstances of the crash and what may have led up to it were still being investigated, police said.

One of the other vehicles involved, a black SUV, was left badly damaged in the front, while another white SUV appeared to have taken a blow to the driver's side door. The bus, which ended up on the grass between trees, had front impact damage as well.

No charges have yet been filed.