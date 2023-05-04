1 Dead, Baby Critically Hurt in Suffolk County Crash Between Car, School Bus

What to Know
- A woman died and a baby was hospitalized in critical condition following a Thursday morning crash on Long Island, Suffolk County officials said.
- According to police, the vehicle was traveling northbound on County Road 101 and collided with the mini bus traveling eastbound on Express Drive South at 7:35 a.m.
- The driver of the vehicle, a woman in her 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene, and a baby between 1-year-old and 18-months, also in the vehicle was hospitalized in critical condition.
A woman died and a baby was hospitalized in critical condition following a Thursday morning crash on Long Island, Suffolk County officials said.
According to police, a vehicle was traveling northbound on County Road 101 and collided with the mini school bus traveling eastbound on Express Drive South at 7:35 a.m.
The driver of the vehicle, a woman in her 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene, and a baby between 1-year-old and 18-months, also in the vehicle was transported to Long Island Community Hospital and then transferred to Stony Brook University Hospital where she is listed in critical condition.
Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.
The 73-year-old driver of the bus and a passenger on the bus, a 61-year-old female, are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
No children were on the bus at the time of the crash.
Images from the scene showed the bus overturned on its side.
News
The investigation is ongoing.