1 Dead, Baby Critically Hurt in Suffolk County Crash Between Car, School Bus

The incident took place in Yaphank at around 7:35 a.m.

By NBC New York Staff

What to Know

  • A woman died and a baby was hospitalized in critical condition following a Thursday morning crash on Long Island, Suffolk County officials said.
  • According to police, the vehicle was traveling northbound on County Road 101 and collided with the mini bus traveling eastbound on Express Drive South at 7:35 a.m.
  • The driver of the vehicle, a woman in her 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene, and a baby between 1-year-old and 18-months, also in the vehicle was hospitalized in critical condition.

A woman died and a baby was hospitalized in critical condition following a Thursday morning crash on Long Island, Suffolk County officials said.

According to police, a vehicle was traveling northbound on County Road 101 and collided with the mini school bus traveling eastbound on Express Drive South at 7:35 a.m.

The driver of the vehicle, a woman in her 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene, and a baby between 1-year-old and 18-months, also in the vehicle was transported to Long Island Community Hospital and then transferred to Stony Brook University Hospital where she is listed in critical condition.

The 73-year-old driver of the bus and a passenger on the bus, a 61-year-old female, are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

No children were on the bus at the time of the crash.

Images from the scene showed the bus overturned on its side.

The investigation is ongoing.

