1 Dead as Fire Engulfs 6-Story Apartment Building in Brooklyn

A 69-year-old man died in an apartment building fire in Brooklyn early Monday, authorities say.

Cops responding to a 911 call about a blaze at a six-story building on Midwood Street in East Flatbush around 4:30 a.m. found the victim unconscious once firefighters put out the flames.

He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His name has not been released.

Footage from the scene showed a number of windows gutted on the first floor as firefighters stood nearby.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.