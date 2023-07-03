1 dead after garbage truck crashes into bus, other vehicles stopped at red light on LI

What to Know A 25-year-old man is dead after a garbage truck crashed into a school bus and three other vehicles stopped at a red light on Long Island Monday morning, police said.

A 25-year-old man is dead after a garbage truck crashed into a school bus and three other vehicles stopped at a red light, including the one that he was in, on Long Island Monday morning, police said.

Suffolk County Police Fourth Squad detectives say the five-vehicle crash took place on Express Drive South in Hauppauge just before 9 a.m.

According to police, the garbage truck, which was traveling eastbound on Express Drive South, rear-ended a school bus and three other vehicles that were stopped at a red light at the intersection of Motor Parkway at 8:52 a.m.

A man inside one of the vehicles was pronounced dead, police said. Two other people were transported to an area hospital with injuries. No one in the school bus was injured.

The investigation into the fatal crash is ongoing.

Additional information was not immediately available.