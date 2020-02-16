1 Dead After Drunk, Wrong-Way Driver Crashes on Staten Island: NYPD

What to Know A drunk, wrong-way driver’s female passenger died after he crashed into two other cars on a Staten Island expressway, the NYPD said

The crash happened on the West Shore Expressway around 5:30 a.m. Sunday, police said

One of the other drivers involved in the crash was hospitalized in stable condition; the other driver refused medical attention, the NYPD said

The 47-year-old man was driving a Honda north in the southbound lanes of the West Shore Expressway, in the Chelsea-Travis section of Staten Island, around 5:30 a.m. Sunday when he collided with a Toyota and a Ford, a preliminary police investigation found.

The Honda driver was taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition and was later charged with DWI, according to police. His female passenger was pronounced dead at the hospital, the NYPD said.

The Toyota driver was taken to the same hospital in stable condition; the Ford driver refused medical attention at the scene, according to police.

Police didn’t immediately release the Honda driver’s name, or the name and age of the female passenger who died.

An investigation is ongoing.